Vėgėlė to run for Seimas with Farmers & Greens

Vėgėlė will start 141st on the list of candidates of the LVŽS. Party’s leader Ramūnas Karbauskis made the announcement at a meeting of the party’s council in Babtai on Friday.

„We have agreed to work together for the sake of Lithuania. Today, the council of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union has to confirm the party’s election list, candidates in single-member constituencies. And I am pleased to say that Ignas Vėgėlė will be on that list,“ Karbauskis told reporters.

In turn, Vėgėlė stated that an agreement was reached to create a joint list of candidates „including representatives of other parties, leaders, not politicians, doctors, scientists, lawyers“.