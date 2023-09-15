Ukrainian journalist: As long as our blood is on Russians’ hands, we can’t talk to them

The example of post-WW2 Germany shows that society can be changed, but we can not see Russians' intentions to make peace and replace Putin 's regime, says Olga Konsevych. Olga works currently for the German Tagesspiegel newspaper in Berlin, covering violations of human rights, documenting atrocities in Ukraine committed by Russians, verifying information about the war, refuting Russian propaganda falsehoods, and studying investigative journalism in Latvian Riga , where our Delfi film crew met her. Someday, after Ukraine's victory, Olga hopes to come back to Kyiv and continue her media management career, but now, she "feels precisely useful as a journalist here” in the West, telling the truth about the war.

“Therefore, if there really is a trial and if a person is considered to be in danger, he may have been poisoned or he is an activist who has really changed things and made some contribution to democracy … let this person be checked, including by the intelligence services, and then they give him some kind of a residence permit. But simply inviting everyone en masse is a danger even to the country that is doing it, we don't know if they are some kind of double agent or if they are a person who collects information (for Russia)”, - says Olga.