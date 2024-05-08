Two candidates vote in advance in presidential election

Speaking about other hopefuls, he praised incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda for his stance on defence matters and for his foreign policy.

The politician said that if he were elected, he would not allow incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to continue heading the Government until the next parliamentary election in October. Žemaitaitis claims that Šimonytė is unsuitable for the position and thus hew would like a “new technocrat Government to be formed for four months”.

“If some presidents could not read the Constitution, I would be the one who makes the Constitution work. My goal is for the president to be rather strong in domestic politics,” he told after voting at a polling station in Lukiškės Square in Vilnius.

Žemaitaitis told reporters that he would be “an unpleasant” head of state for other politicians.

In addition, Žemaitaitis said he voted for dual citizenship in a referendum that is held simultaneously with the presidential election. Nonetheless, he fears that the referendum may fail to pass as it was insufficiently promoted.

MP Andrius Mazuronis, the nominee of the Labour Party, took part in early voting as well. He told reporters that he voted “for the best candidate” – himself.

The MP said he also supported dual citizenship and urged people to be active in the referendum.

Although some have complained that the wording of the referendum was unclear, yet the Labour Party’s leader expressed his belief that people who have emigrated must have the right to retain their Lithuanian citizenship in case they acquire another one.