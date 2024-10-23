Turnout on first early voting day in runoff at over 37 thousand – VRK

The largest numbers of voters – just over 3.2% – came to polling stations in the Centro-Žaliakalnio single-member constituency in Kaunas, where Conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis and Liberal Simonas Kairys are vying for a seat in the next Parliament.

Early voting opened Tuesday 7 a.m. in Lithuania for the second round to elect the remaining 63 MPs to the 141-seat Parliament. It will last until Thursday 8 p.m.

Eight MPs have been already elected in single-member constituencies in the first round held on 13 October.