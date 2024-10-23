2024.10.23 10:35

Turnout on first early voting day in runoff at over 37 thousand – VRK

 
Early voting takes place in the runoff parliamentary elections in Lithuania
More than 37,000 voters have cast their ballots on the first early voting day in the runoff parliamentary elections, the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) said Tuesday evening. This accounts for 1.8% of all registered voters.

The largest numbers of voters – just over 3.2% – came to polling stations in the Centro-Žaliakalnio single-member constituency in Kaunas, where Conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis and Liberal Simonas Kairys are vying for a seat in the next Parliament.

Early voting opened Tuesday 7 a.m. in Lithuania for the second round to elect the remaining 63 MPs to the 141-seat Parliament. It will last until Thursday 8 p.m.

Eight MPs have been already elected in single-member constituencies in the first round held on 13 October.

The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) has 37 representatives in the second round of the parliamentary elections, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats – 33, the Nemunas Dawn – 13, Democrats For Lithuania – 10, Farmers and Greens (LVŽS) – 10, the Liberal Movement – 9, the Freedom Party – 3, the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KTŠS) – 3, the Regions’ Party – 3, the Freedom and Justice – 2, there are also two independent candidates and one member of the National Alliance standing for election to the Seimas.

The Election Day in the remaining 63 constituencies is Sunday 27 October.

