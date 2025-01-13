Trump’s statements on US expansion unacceptable – Nausėda

"Let us treat this as a certain misunderstanding but, of course, looking to the future I very much hope that NATO organisation will become stronger, that relationships will be very clearly defined between the European Union and our key transatlantic partner," Nausėda commented about the USA and Trump’s upcoming term.

The Lithuanian head of state called to respect the sovereignty of internationally recognised democratic countries.

"We have witnessed statements which, to tell you the truth, question the borders of separate countries. This is not acceptable in the 21st century. As far as I remember, the 19th century was the last time that territories were bought and sold," Nausėda told reporters in parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, former President Dalia Grybauskaitė, who held office in 2009-2019, is not too concerned about Trump’s rhetoric.

"No, I am not intimidated. I had a chance to work with him. The statements must be taken calmly. It is important what he does rather than what he says," stated Grybauskaitė.

Nonetheless, she admitted that near future might be a „complex time for everyone“. However, this would be not just because of Trump but because of the complicated geopolitical situation globally.