Truck drivers will have to preregister before crossing state border with Russia, Belarus

This way the Ministry of Transport and Communications is looking to manage queues of cargo vehicles at the border and to enhance border security.

Truck drivers willing to cross the border will have to register on the Queue Management Information System (EVIS) for transport vehicles waiting to cross the state border of the Republic of Lithuania. Registration will start on 1 December.

In addition, citizens of Russia and Belarus travelling on the Kaliningrad transit train will be prohibited from getting off and on the train in Vilnius Railway Station. Such measures have been already introduced in Kena and Kybartai train stations.