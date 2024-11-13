Too early for talks about delays to host German brigade, says defmin

He said the Rūdninkai military campus intended for the German soldiers is being built in two stages, with the first one launched in August this year.

"It is really too early to talk about delays, because we can still make the call (for the tender – ELTA) this year. Then negotiations with potential companies would take place within a few months. They indicate that the construction work could take between 2.5 and 3.5 years. In principle, it is possible to do all this by the end of 2027," Kasčiūnas said.