Three Belarusian officers violated Lithuanian border

Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Marius Morkevičius

On Monday, 22 January, three Belarusian border officers violated the Lithuanian border and entered the country’s territory in Ignalina district, the State Border Guard Service of Lithuania (VSAT) reported Tuesday.

Lithuanian border guards monitoring surveillance systems observed three armed Belarusian officers patrolling the border on the Belarusian side. Wading through snowdrift, they entered 2.5 metres into Lithuanian territory, approached a border barrier constructed on the Lithuanian side and then returned to Belarus. The incident happened close to Vaitiškė village, Ignalina district.

According to the VSAT, the Belarusians seemed to be reluctant to cross the snow-covered decrepit patrol bridge surrounded by bushes that was on the Belarusian side and instead turned left crossing the border line.

Lithuanian border guards called in additional personnel but their involvement was not required. The three Belarusians would not have been able to cross deeper into Lithuania due to the border barrier and the VSAT readiness to respond. The VSAT is collecting data and deciding whether to launch a pre-trial investigation into unlawful crossing of the state border. A Belarusian border guard representative was contacted over the incident.

