Three Belarusian officers violated Lithuanian border

Lithuanian border guards monitoring surveillance systems observed three armed Belarusian officers patrolling the border on the Belarusian side. Wading through snowdrift, they entered 2.5 metres into Lithuanian territory, approached a border barrier constructed on the Lithuanian side and then returned to Belarus. The incident happened close to Vaitiškė village, Ignalina district.

According to the VSAT, the Belarusians seemed to be reluctant to cross the snow-covered decrepit patrol bridge surrounded by bushes that was on the Belarusian side and instead turned left crossing the border line.