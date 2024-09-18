This year, Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine military aid for EUR 40-50mn more

„We are talking about additional EUR 40-50 million,“ he said after a sitting of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence on Wednesday.
According to the minister, Lithuania will earmark EUR 10 million for the manufacture of Palianytsia missiles in Ukraine.
The minister says Lithuania is also exploring possibilities to acquire and transfer to Ukraine short-range air defence systems.
„We are looking in the market for various short-range air defence systems, which we could purchase in the market and transfer,“ Kasčiūnas said, adding that this is a Czech initiative.
„Then there are other continuous projects with the demining coalition. There is equipment, which will be purchased soon and handed over to Ukraine,“ said the minister.
According to the minister, radars would also be acquired as part of the air defence coalition.
Moreover, the minister notes that Lithuania’s annual military aid to Ukraine stands at 0.25% of GDP.
„In terms of figures, this is EUR 190 million under the current GDP. This year we have already provided aid for EUR 153 million,“ he said.
So far in 2024, Lithuania has delivered to Ukraine packages consisting of 155 mm ammunition, M577 and M113 armored personnel carriers, drone jamming equipment, cold weather gear and closing sets, Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle ammunition, RISE-1 long-range smart initiation system, loaders, trailers, folding beds and other aid.
Lithuania’s enduring assistance to Ukraine has reached over a billion euros to date, while the military assistance this far amounts to over EUR 679 million.