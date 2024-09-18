This year, Lithuania will transfer to Ukraine military aid for EUR 40-50mn more

„We are talking about additional EUR 40-50 million,“ he said after a sitting of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence on Wednesday.

According to the minister, Lithuania will earmark EUR 10 million for the manufacture of Palianytsia missiles in Ukraine.

The minister says Lithuania is also exploring possibilities to acquire and transfer to Ukraine short-range air defence systems.

„We are looking in the market for various short-range air defence systems, which we could purchase in the market and transfer,“ Kasčiūnas said, adding that this is a Czech initiative.