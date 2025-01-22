Teltonika should show all reports on exports to third countries – Žemaitaitis

"Someone has lost their memory. Two years ago, I did very big research study on Teltonika on my Facebook, on how its companies operate in Russia. A few months later, I did an even bigger study on how they were selling their technology specifically to third countries – Turkey, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan," the MP told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

He said he was surprised that the social media posts had gone unnoticed.

"To my mind, Teltonika should provide all the reports and all the information today on how they transported their projects to other countries for the sake of transparency and clarity," Žemaitaitis went on, adding that there can be no "untouchable" companies.