Teltonika should show all reports on exports to third countries – Žemaitaitis

"Someone has lost their memory. Two years ago, I did very big research study on Teltonika on my Facebook, on how its companies operate in Russia. A few months later, I did an even bigger study on how they were selling their technology specifically to third countries – Turkey, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan," the MP told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.
He said he was surprised that the social media posts had gone unnoticed.
"To my mind, Teltonika should provide all the reports and all the information today on how they transported their projects to other countries for the sake of transparency and clarity," Žemaitaitis went on, adding that there can be no "untouchable" companies.
Teltonika must answer all the questions it has been asked about possible sanctions evasion, he said.
Recent reports have suggested that Teltonika products are still available in dozens of online shops in Russia and Belarus. Arvydas Paukštys, founder of Teltonika, responded that the company has not been operating in these countries since 2022. He insisted that technological solutions had been taken to ensure that the company’s products would not be operational in these countries.
However, an inquiry published by lrt.lt on Wednesday revealed that Teltonika’s products entered Russia at least 18 times through sanctioned third countries from the beginning of 2023 to April 2024.
The news website said that in 2023, antennas and wires produced by the Lithuanian company were delivered to the Russian market by two Turkish companies – Aavat Endustriyel Sistemleri and Olimpik Gama Logistics. Last year, the said firms were sanctioned by the US for circumventing bans.
Teltonika told lrt.lt that the Turkish companies are not its customers and that its Hong Kong office does not act as a distribution centre.