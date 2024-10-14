Talks about who will form ruling coalition too early, says Šimonytė

"We are in a very intermediate situation. Obviously, the Social Democrats are leading, we are second, and the difference in the number of seats is not impressive," the leader of the Conservatives’ candidate list told a post-election conference on Monday.
With the exception of eight, all the single-member constituencies are still open to vote, she said.
"Our candidates made it to the second round in more than ten of the constituencies, and in many of them we are leading," Šimonytė said, adding that it all will depend on the results of the runoff voting due on 27 October.
"We are at an early stage to say whose initiative will come first in the future coalition. (&) And it is not a given that it will be easy for any of the forces to form a coalition," she noted.
Lithuanians went to the polls to elect the 141-member Seimas on Sunday. The Social Democratic Party won 18 seats in the multi-member constituency and the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) or the Conservatives followed with 17. The LSDP and TS-LKD garnered support from 19.36% and 17.96% of voters respectively, preliminary data suggest.