Talks about who will form ruling coalition too early, says Šimonytė

"We are in a very intermediate situation. Obviously, the Social Democrats are leading, we are second, and the difference in the number of seats is not impressive," the leader of the Conservatives’ candidate list told a post-election conference on Monday.

With the exception of eight, all the single-member constituencies are still open to vote, she said.

"Our candidates made it to the second round in more than ten of the constituencies, and in many of them we are leading," Šimonytė said, adding that it all will depend on the results of the runoff voting due on 27 October.