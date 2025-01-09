Talk show with president during election campaign was political advertising – watchdog

The VRK decision passed with 7 votes in favour, 5 votes against and one abstention.

The show was filmed in April 2024. Election watchdog concluded that its production and broadcast was non-monetary political donation, thus the president will not have to transfer EUR 18,000 of related costs to the state budget.

Producer Mantas Bertulis claimed to the VRK that the show celebrated its 10th anniversary and thus the goal was to interview a prominent person.

The VRK found that, contrary to Bertulis’ claims, the show promoted Nausėda as a state politician and a presidential candidate, and aimed to showcase his positive traits during the election campaign.