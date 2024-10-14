SocDems win 18 seats in multi-member constituency, TS-LKD follows with 17 – preliminary data

Other parties failed to cross the 5% threshold and did not win any seats in the multi-member constituency.

The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) crossed the election threshold set for a joint list and also made it to the next Seimas, winning six seats (7.02%).

The top three parties are followed by the Democrats For Lithuania, which won 8 seats (9.24% of support), and the Liberal Movement with 7 seats (7.70%).

Almost 15% of voters cast their ballots for the Nemunas Dawn party which secured 14 seats, according to the data presented by the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) or the Conservatives came second with 17 seats, after garnering 17.96% of the vote.

The Freedom Party received 4.50% of the support. The Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) secured 3.89% and was followed by the National Alliance (2.87%), the Peoples’ Party (2.64%), the Peace Coalition (2.20%), the Regions’ Party (1.90%), the Green Party (1.68%), the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) (1.38%), and Freedom and Justice (0.75%).

Fourteen parties and one coalition vied for MPs seats in the next Seimas in the multi-member constituency. Eight politicians were elected in single-member constituencies in the first round, with additional 63 future MPs to be named after the runoff vote due in a fortnight.