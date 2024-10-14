SocDems win 18 seats in multi-member constituency, TS-LKD follows with 17 – preliminary data

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) or the Conservatives came second with 17 seats, after garnering 17.96% of the vote.
Almost 15% of voters cast their ballots for the Nemunas Dawn party which secured 14 seats, according to the data presented by the Central Electoral Commission (VRK).
The top three parties are followed by the Democrats For Lithuania, which won 8 seats (9.24% of support), and the Liberal Movement with 7 seats (7.70%).
The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) crossed the election threshold set for a joint list and also made it to the next Seimas, winning six seats (7.02%).
Other parties failed to cross the 5% threshold and did not win any seats in the multi-member constituency.
The Freedom Party received 4.50% of the support. The Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) secured 3.89% and was followed by the National Alliance (2.87%), the Peoples’ Party (2.64%), the Peace Coalition (2.20%), the Regions’ Party (1.90%), the Green Party (1.68%), the Nation and Justice Union (Centrists, Nationalists) (1.38%), and Freedom and Justice (0.75%).
Fourteen parties and one coalition vied for MPs seats in the next Seimas in the multi-member constituency. Eight politicians were elected in single-member constituencies in the first round, with additional 63 future MPs to be named after the runoff vote due in a fortnight.
Unofficial data from the VRK show that a total of 77 seats were won in the first round as the following aggregate results in the multi-member and single-member constituencies suggest: 20 seats for the LSDP, 17 seats for the TS-LKD, 15 seats for the Nemunas Dawn party, 8 seats for Democrats For Lithuania and the Liberal Movement each, 6 seats for the LVŽS, two seats for LLRA-KŠRS and one seat for independent Viktoras Fiodorovas.
The preliminary list of incoming MPs will be adjusted in the second round of the Seimas elections on 27 October.
The Lithuanian Parliament has 141 seats in total.