SocDems oppose raising taxes to fund defence – leader

MEP Blinkevičiūtė said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday that the LSDP also cannot support a raise of the value added tax (VAT) tariffs as many people live from paycheck to paycheck or from pension to pension.

According to the politician, the current ruling majority already had to introduce proposals made by the governor of the Bank of Lithuania on 14 March. She says that, unfortunately, the tax reform has not moved ahead and suffered “a complete fiasco”.

The MEP accused the lacking leadership in the current coalition for delays with adopting proposals on defence funding.

Blinkevičiūtė added that the LSDP had meanwhile suggested to continue taxing banks with the solidarity contribution for defence or issuing bonds to borrow money for defence from people, as well as raising corporate income tax for major companies that earn the highest profits.