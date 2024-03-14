SocDems lead in public opinion poll

It has transpired that in February 14.9% of respondents would have voted for the LSDP in elections (16.2% in January).
The second most popular party was the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the major coalition party. It was supported by 10.7% of the polled in February, the identical share as in January.
The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) ranked third. In February, 7% of the polled said they would vote for this opposition party (7.7% in January).
The Liberal Movement, one of three coalition parties, enjoyed 5.9% support in February (5.8% in January).
Further on the list was the party Democrats For Lithuania. In February, 5.6% of respondents said they would vote for it, down from 6.9% in January.
The party Nemuno Aušra, founded by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, was supported by 4.5% of the polled in February (4.2% in January).
3.8% of respondents stated that they would vote for the Freedom Party, one of three coalition parties, (4% in January).
3.2% of the polled expressed their preference for the Labour Party (2.1% in January).
Additionally, 14% of respondents named other parties they would vote for, 11% said they would not vote in elections and 19.4% were undecided who they would support or did not answer the question.
The poll was carried out on 18-25 February. 1,017 residents of Lithuania aged from 18 to 75 years were polled. The margin of error is 3.1%.