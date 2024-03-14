SocDems lead in public opinion poll

 
The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) tops the latest public opinion poll that was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt and carried out by the pollster Spinter tyrimai.

It has transpired that in February 14.9% of respondents would have voted for the LSDP in elections (16.2% in January).

The second most popular party was the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), the major coalition party. It was supported by 10.7% of the polled in February, the identical share as in January.

The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) ranked third. In February, 7% of the polled said they would vote for this opposition party (7.7% in January).

The Liberal Movement, one of three coalition parties, enjoyed 5.9% support in February (5.8% in January).

Further on the list was the party Democrats For Lithuania. In February, 5.6% of respondents said they would vote for it, down from 6.9% in January.

The party Nemuno Aušra, founded by MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, was supported by 4.5% of the polled in February (4.2% in January).

3.8% of respondents stated that they would vote for the Freedom Party, one of three coalition parties, (4% in January).

3.2% of the polled expressed their preference for the Labour Party (2.1% in January).

Additionally, 14% of respondents named other parties they would vote for, 11% said they would not vote in elections and 19.4% were undecided who they would support or did not answer the question.

The poll was carried out on 18-25 February. 1,017 residents of Lithuania aged from 18 to 75 years were polled. The margin of error is 3.1%.

