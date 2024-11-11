SocDems, Democrats and Nemunas Dawn ink coalition agreement

The leaders of the three coalition parties on Monday signed the document in the Algirdas Mykolas Brazauskas Hall at the Seimas.
Social Democrat leader Vilija Blinkevičiūtė said she was pleased with the ruling majority formed.
"The agreement was found after long negotiations, and now we will have an arithmetically strong ruling majority," she told reporters in the Seimas after the signing.
"These three parties have the huge trust of the Lithuanian people, as over half a million people voted for them. Now it is important that the works show that our ruling coalition is strong, that our future Government is really working and capable of taking decisions, because this is what the people of Lithuania are waiting for," the MEP added.
Chair of the Democrats For Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis said concrete steps taken will be the best indicator of the coalition’s strength.
"Now we need to finish the what-if story-telling, and concrete actions will show how it will go. (...) The work undertaken will dispel various myths or doubts about the effectiveness of this coalition and its ability to implement the future programme of the Government," said Skvernelis.
Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis acknowledged that the next four years may be challenging for the Government.
"I am happy with the coalition partners that this decision was taken and that a very strong constitutional majority was created. This is a rare occasion when we have such an opportunity in the Seimas. I hope that the Cabinet will be strong and will be able to overcome all difficulties," the politician said.
"I believe that the next four years will be a great challenge for this Government, and also for the people of Lithuania, to show that it is capable [of doing its job]. Decisions that are important and necessary for society will be taken," he added.
The agreement obligated the parties to nominate Skvernelis for the Seimas speaker’s role and deputy LSDP leader Gintautas Paluckas for the top Cabinet job.
The coalition agreement also includes a provision establishing that an MP of the coalition parties would have to agree to the lifting of his legal immunity upon request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
The addition was requested by Skvernelis who sought to ensure that Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis should waive his legal immunity as soon as the prosecutor general’s request is received.
The agreement sets out 12 key priorities for the coalition that revolve around national security, economic growth and improving conditions for families.
The coalition’s priorities also include raising the income of the population, ensuring equal access to quality education, increasing healthy life expectancy, and focusing on roads through the establishment of a road fund.
The document also outlines increased investment in sustainable energy, strengthening public order, greater attention to rural areas and sustainable agriculture, preserving the environment and its resources, and a promise to foster an open, democratic society and a civic identity. The adoption of an anti-xenophobia plan is also envisaged.
The coalition’s key priorities are the country’s security situation, including commitments to receive the German brigade on time, to form a division and to strengthen the defence industry, among others
The Social Democrats, Democrats For Lithuania and Nemunas Dawn agreed to form a ruling majority together on Friday. The decision was endorsed by the governing bodies of all the three political forces over the weekend.
The three-party coalition will have a guaranteed majority in the new Seimas – 86 out of 141 seats.
The Social Democrats have been recently lambasted by a number of public figures for breaking their pre-election promise not to have Žemaitaitis’ party in the coalition.
The LSDP move to include Nemunas Dawn in the ruling coalition has also drawn international criticism about potentially giving a platform to antisemitic rhetoric. A number of German, Polish, Israeli and US high-ranking politicians have voiced their worries about the Social Democrats’ decision in statements or on social media.