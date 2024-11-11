SocDems, Democrats and Nemunas Dawn ink coalition agreement

"These three parties have the huge trust of the Lithuanian people, as over half a million people voted for them. Now it is important that the works show that our ruling coalition is strong, that our future Government is really working and capable of taking decisions, because this is what the people of Lithuania are waiting for," the MEP added.

"The agreement was found after long negotiations, and now we will have an arithmetically strong ruling majority," she told reporters in the Seimas after the signing.

The leaders of the three coalition parties on Monday signed the document in the Algirdas Mykolas Brazauskas Hall at the Seimas.

Chair of the Democrats For Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis said concrete steps taken will be the best indicator of the coalition’s strength.

"Now we need to finish the what-if story-telling, and concrete actions will show how it will go. (...) The work undertaken will dispel various myths or doubts about the effectiveness of this coalition and its ability to implement the future programme of the Government," said Skvernelis.

Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis acknowledged that the next four years may be challenging for the Government.