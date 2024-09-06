SocDem leader says working with Žemaitaitis’ party hardly imaginable today

Žemaitaitis overstepped the boundaries with his behaviour, the Social Democratic Party’s (LSDP) leader says, urging him to reconsider his stance.

„It is certainly hard to imagine the possibility of working [together] in a coalition today,“ the current MEP told Žinių radijas on Friday.

„Remigijus is still a young man, although he is no longer a young politician, having served three terms in the Seimas and having escaped from the Seimas before his impeachment – he should still choose his words very responsibly,“ she noted.