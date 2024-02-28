Six irregular migrants attempted to cross from Belarus to Lithuania on Tuesday

Irregular migrants were not detected at Latvia’s border with Belarus on Tuesday, whereas on Monday Polish border guards stopped 23 foreigners from entering the country illegally from Belarus.

So far in 2024, by 28 February, the VSAT has prevented 31 irregular migrants from accessing Lithuania via Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023, 11,211 in 2022 and 8,106 in 2021.