Series of Sunday’s arson fires not linked to sabotage – minister

"Arson fires are interconnected. This vandalism occurred essentially at the same time. Of course, all scenarios are being assessed but the initial analysis allows us to conclude that this was hooliganism by a disturbed, intoxicated person. This does not seem to be sabotage, [or] some act inspired by external forces," Kasčiūnas told reporters Sunday.

The first fire was spotted at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday when temporary wooden structures and protective construction film at the ground floor of the Prosecutor General’s Office were set on fire.