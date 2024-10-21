Series of Sunday’s arson fires not linked to sabotage – minister

"Arson fires are interconnected. This vandalism occurred essentially at the same time. Of course, all scenarios are being assessed but the initial analysis allows us to conclude that this was hooliganism by a disturbed, intoxicated person. This does not seem to be sabotage, [or] some act inspired by external forces," Kasčiūnas told reporters Sunday.
The first fire was spotted at around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday when temporary wooden structures and protective construction film at the ground floor of the Prosecutor General’s Office were set on fire.
At 6:14 a.m., it was reported that doors of the office of Vilnius’ Old Town Eldership were set on fire. Another call at 6:40 a.m. reported about a waste container fire near the State Child Rights Protection and Adoption Service in Vilnius’ Old Town.
At 7:12 a.m., it was reported that a fire alarm went off at the Ministry of National Defence when an unused door to the building was set alight.
Police officers detained a suspect born in 1984. It was determined that the man was intoxicated, with a breathalyser test showing 0.63 per mille blood alcohol content.
Damage is being estimated. A pre-trial investigation was launched into destruction of property in a general dangerous manner.