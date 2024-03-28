Seimas to vote on VSD inquiry findings after Easter

MP Vytautas Bakas of the Democrats For Lithuania, chair of the ad hoc commission, urged his colleagues to assess the situation not from “headlines or speculation.” The MP said that in response to the criticism of his commission’s conclusions as damaging critical institutions.

“There has been so much speculation about whether the Seimas is undermining institutions. References to war, struggle and so on are emerging. I invite you to take a step back from the headlines and speculation and look at the role of the Seimas in the state,” he spoke.

According to Bakas, the refusal of the institutions involved to provide the commission with part of the requested material creates a dangerous precedent limiting part of the constitutional powers of the Parliament.