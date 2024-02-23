Seimas to host 9th Vilnius Security Forum

“In an ever-changing security landscape marked by geopolitical volatility, the issues surrounding national and international defence have reached unprecedented levels of significance. Recent conflicts involving Russia and Ukraine not only pose threats to Eastern Europe but also carry broad implications for European security, NATO’s pivotal role, and the stability of NATO’s eastern flank,” organisers said in a press release.

The event will be attended by Lieutenant General (ret) Ben Hodges, former Commanding General of US Army Europe (2014-2017), James Townsend, senior fellow for Transatlantic Security Program at Center for a New American Security, Marshall Billingslea, former Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing at the US Department of the Treasury and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, Brigadier General (ret.) Rainer Meyer zum Felde from Institute for Security Police at the University of Kiel, and others.