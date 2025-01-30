Seimas speaker accuses coalition partner of spreading disinformation

"Other institutions should react as disinformation is being spread or the same lexicon used as Russia does in many countries. […] This is a classic example of disinformation. […] As regards political action, well, we are waiting for the major coalition partner [Social Democrats] to convene the coalition council to discuss how the coalition agreement is being implemented, whose main priority is very clear – further strengthening of our independence, defence and support for Ukraine," said Skvernelis.