Seimas lifts Nemunas Dawn leader’s immunity

On Tuesday, 101 MPs voted in favour of lifting the immunity of the leader of the Nemunas Dawn party. Nobody voted against or abstained. Representatives of the Nemunas Dawn did not participate in the vote.

Žemaitaitis, who is suspected of inciting hatred against the Jews in his social media posts, agreed that the issue of abolishing his immunity from prosecution would proceed under simplified procedures. However, during the sitting he rejected the allegations and claimed that the case was political.

Moreover, he once again accused Israel of waging a brutal war in the Gaza Strip and persecuting the Palestinians.