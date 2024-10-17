Saeima forwards Latvia’s 2025 budget bill to parlt committees

Compared to the 2024 budget, the planned budget revenue in 2025 is projected to be EUR 583.2 million higher. Meanwhile, budget expenditure in 2025 is planned to be EUR 876.5 million higher than in the 2024 budget law. The basic budget is planned to receive EUR 10.2 billion in revenue, while expenditure is planned at EUR 12.7 billion. The special budget, on the other hand, is planned to raise EUR 5.2 billion, while special budget spending is planned at EUR 4.7 billion.

In 2025, consolidated budget revenues are planned at EUR 15.081 billion and expenditure at EUR 17.093 billion, according to the budget bill.

In next year’s budget, a ceiling on public debt has been set at EUR 21 billion, or 47.3 percent of GDP at the end of 2025. Latvia’s GDP, on the other hand, is projected at EUR 44.379 billion in 2025.

The GDP growth forecasts used in the preparation of the budget bill are 2.2 percent for 2025, 2.2 percent for 2026 and 2.2 percent for 2027.

The general government structural deficit target, according to the European System of Accounts (ESA) methodology, is 0.82 percent of GDP in 2025, 0.75 percent in 2026 and 0.79 percent in 2027.