Russian citizen arrested in Latvia on suspicion of spying for Russia

Latvian security authorities have detained a Russian citizen on suspicion of espionage, dpa reports.

The person is being investigated for collecting information for the Russian secret service on critical infrastructure and military objects in Latvia, the security police said in Riga on Wednesday. Latvia is a member of both the European Union and NATO.

The suspected spy had also supported activities directed against the state in other ways, the security police said without giving further details.

The person, whose gender or identity was not disclosed by the authorities, was arrested on December 20.

Numerous data storage devices and documents were confiscated during five searches in and around Riga, the statement added.

