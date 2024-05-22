Russia’s sea border plans may be part of wider action against NATO – president

„First of all, let us be clear about the level of the document we are talking about. The information is unconfirmed, so it is at the level of a half-rumour for now. I would like to remind you that Lithuania has a treaty with the Russian Federation that dates back to 1997 and took effect in 2003. Any change to the terms of the treaty would be a unilateral breach of the international agreement,“Nausėda told reporters in Ignalina on Wednesday.