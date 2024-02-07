Russia’s latest threat against Baltics is a reminder to strengthen our security, says FM

“We must remember that every Russian statement that comes our way is a reminder that we must strengthen our security,” Landsbergis told reporters on Wednesday outside the Presidential Palace.

Russia summoned the diplomatic representatives of the three Baltic States on Monday, accusing them of trying to “sabotage” Russia’s presidential election due next month.

The Lithuanian foreign minister said statements like this must be taken seriously.

“We need to be attentive and take such statements seriously. We must not be lullabied. Russia is an aggressive state that has been carrying out active military actions against our partner Ukraine for years. To my mind, its aspirations for exerting pressure, at least diplomatic one, but perhaps other kinds as well, go further than Ukraine. Many countries in our region confirm that,” Landsbergis commented.