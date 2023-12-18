Roadmap signed for deployment of German brigade in Lithuania

“This is a historic decision both for Lithuania and Germany. It will significantly increase defence potential, enhance NATO deterrence and collective defence,” Minister of National Defence of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas said at a press conference in Vilnius.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in turn stated that the signing of the roadmap marks a new phase in the friendship between the two countries.

The German brigade’s command element has been already station in Lithuania. According to Anušauskas, initial units of the brigade will arrive next spring and a brigade redeployment element will be formed by the end of 2024. He said the initial team of up to 200 soldiers that would arrive in spring would lay the groundwork for the deployment of the brigade as numerous logistics and infrastructure projects have to be implemented. Whereas the main units of the brigade would be sent in 2025-2026.