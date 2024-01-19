Rise in illegal migration very likely in spring, says VSAT chief

“The fact that the flows of illegal migration to Lithuania decreased in winter does not mean that the security situation has changed. It is very likely that in spring and summer illegal migration will start to increase again,” Rustamas Liubajevas told ELTA, referring to the experience of the past year.
The European Union’s overall experience suggests the same forecast too, he said.
“The illegal migration rates grow in the spring and summer seasons. Also, the regimes in the neighbourhood do not give up their intentions to further destabilise the situation in both EU and NATO countries,” the official said.