Repair work on damaged sea cable will start as soon as vessel needed for work is available – LVRTC

The company said that on Wednesday morning the materials needed to repair the cable had been delivered to port, where they would be transferred to the ship that would carry out the repair work. At the same time, LVRTC engineers have travelled to Gotland to measure the cable and check the equipment on the Gotland side.

"The cable repair work will start as soon as the vessel needed for the work is available and weather conditions and investigative interests permit," LVRTC representatives said.

The company added that work is currently underway to understand the exact nature of the damage, material losses and other circumstances of the alleged crime.