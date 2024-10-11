Rail Baltica project should be frozen for a year so that all financial issues could be resolved – Latvian minister

"Of course, there is inflation, but it is clear that there has been no good planning and progress of the project. Personally, I do not understand how we could now support an expenditure of almost 10 billion for Rail Baltica. Perhaps many people had a dream that we would get on a train in Riga and get off in Berlin, but now we realise that we will not get on in Riga, but in Salaspils. EUR 10 billion! Latvia has no money, but there is no one that is saying that we honestly cannot afford the Rail Baltica project," said Krauze.