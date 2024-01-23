Protesting farmers drive tractors on Gediminas avenue

Vilnius City has said traffic restriction will be in place in certain areas of Gedimino Avenue, streets of Šventaragio, Jogailos, Jakšto, Vasario 16-osios, Tumo-Vaižganto, Gynėjų, Goštauto streets from Tuesday to Friday.

Farmers will hold a rally outside the Government on Wednesday. The entire protest campaign is due to last until 26 January.

The city council issued a permit for up to 850 tractors and other agricultural machinery to attend the protest, said Ignas Hofmanas, chair of the Lithuanian Agriculture Council, the organiser.

Most of the machines are decorated with the flags of Lithuania and various regions of the country.

Some of the vehicles have protest banners attached to them saying “No farmers, no food, no future”, “Only in Lithuania millions are given to “friends” to buy birds”, “If you have eaten today, thank a farmer, 400 km is not a problem”, etc.

Tractors, as well as several forest trucks, have already filled part of the capital’s main street from Cathedral Square towards Vincas Kudirka Square.

Hofmanas said earlier that the tractors and other machinery would be parked on Gedimino Avenue, leaving space for cars to pass, on Goštauto Street, near the Seimas.

“We do not intend to block the streets, to stop the traffic, but it will be a burden for the city of Vilnius. It will cause inconvenience to the residents,” he said.

The Lithuanian Agriculture Council is criticising the Government for regulations on restoring permanent grassland, a hike in the excise duty on fuel, development of protected areas in a way unfavourable to farmers and the continuous milk crisis. It also claims that Russian grain is being transported through Lithuania.

Some of the farmers’ requirements are already being addressed, including excise duties in the sector, Minister of Agriculture Kęstutis Navickas said on Tuesday.