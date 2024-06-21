Prosecutor to address European Parliament over Gražulis

The VRK has informed the Prosecutor General’s Office that the commission’s competence does not include overseeing the implementation of the Law on the Status and Working Conditions of the Members of the European Parliament Elected in the Republic of Lithuania. It said the president of the European Parliament should be addressed concerning the authorisation to prosecute an MEP.

On Thursday, Vilnius Regional Court held a hearing but did not continue the trial, instead obliging the prosecutor to refer to the European Parliament concerning Gražulis’ legal immunity. The court intends to continue the case in September.