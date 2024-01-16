Prosecutor general asks lifting MP Žemaitaitis’ immunity from prosecution

The pre-trial investigation was opened against MP on 8 May 2023 over suspected ridiculing, contempt for and urging hatred against the Jews. In May and June 2023, Žemaitaitis posted antisemitic messages on his Facebook account inciting hatred against the Jews.

However, allegations against the MP may be brought only if parliament lifts his immunity from prosecution. Following the Constitution, the Statute of the Seimas and other laws, the legal process will continue provided that parliament gives authorisation to prosecute the MP.

Deputy Seimas Speaker Jurgis Razma told ELTA that parliament would have to consider whether to hold an emergency session to address the matter or to wait for the spring session to start on 10 March.