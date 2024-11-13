Prosecutor asks court to initiate procedure to lift Žemaitaitis’ immunity

"The person who talks about Žemaitaitis and says that he is an antisemite forgets the main thing that Žemaitaitis was the one who drew up a conclusion to pass the law on Jewish religious property which was adopted precisely when I was part of the working group, and that I also received a letter of thanks from her (Kukliansky – ELTA)," he told reporters in court.

The Nemunas Dawn founder and leader confirmed that he will waive his immunity following the prosecutor general’s appeal to the Seimas and the start of the procedures. Žemaitaitis said he wants his criminal case to be decided as soon as possible.

"The process needs to resume as soon as possible, without stalling, and I believe we will resume the process in early December and continue with the trial. I want to finish that as soon as possible. (...) There is no antisemitism. I want the process to end as soon as possible, so that the issue of Jews is not dragged out any longer and that hatred against Jews does not grow. The longer the issue is dragged out, the more it is brought up, the more the pickets, and the more people start to question whether everything is alright in Lithuania," Žemaitaitis said when asked if he is being pressed by coalition partners to give up his future parliamentary immunity.