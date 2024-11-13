Prosecutor asks court to initiate procedure to lift Žemaitaitis’ immunity

Justas Laucius, chief prosecutor at the Vilnius Regional Prosecutor’s Office, made the request during a Vilnius Regional Court hearing on Wednesday. He said Žemaitaitis is set to acquire immunity from prosecution after taking the oath of office on Thursday in the Seimas.

"Once the person is sworn in to serve Lithuania, and immunity is granted, it will not be possible to hear the case in court anymore unless the Seimas authorises the prosecution. I ask the Court to instruct the Prosecutor General to apply to the Seimas for its consent to prosecute Žemaitaitis, who will become a member of the Seimas [tomorrow]," Laucius spoke in court.