Process due to happen in Belarus is not election, says Tsikhanouskaya

Tsikhanouskaya’s statements came after her meeting with Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis on Tuesday.

"What will happen in Belarus at the end of January has nothing to do with elections. It is impossible to hold fair elections in a country where all the media are liquidated, all the parties are liquidated and political leaders are in prison or abroad," she told reporters at the Seimas, adding that it will merely be a ritual for Lukashenko.

Tsikhanouskaya also said she expects that the Seimas will pass a resolution saying that Lithuania does not recognise the "so-called election".

Seimas Speaker Skvernelis said political steps can be taken before the election takes place.