Priorities of cooperation with Italy remain unchanged – defmin

“Lithuania’s priorities in defence cooperation with Italy remain unchanged. We appreciate Italy’s practical support to the security of our region. In full understating of the current security situation, we are grateful to Italy for its contribution to the Baltic security and the security of the entire eastern flank. We are doing everything possible to provide proper service conditions for the Allies,” underscored Minister Kasčiūnas.

Military personnel of Italy are serving in the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group in the Baltic region Italian ships patrol the Baltic Sea. Also, Italy has provided rotations to five NATO Air Policing Missions in the Baltic states flown from Šiauliai so far and plans to deploy the Italian detachment again for two consecutive rotations starting this year. The minister also pointed out that Lithuania understood the threat of irregular migration originating in the South and Mediterranean and said that expanding bilateral cooperation was of utmost importance in the present geopolitical and security context.