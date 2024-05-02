Presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia issue joint statement on 20th anniversary of membership of Baltic States in EU

We mark the 20th anniversary of EU membership at a time when Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine reminds us that peace in Europe should not be taken for granted. NATO remains the foundation of our collective defence and security. At the same time, the complementary efforts of the EU are indispensable for fortifying the security architecture in Europe. It is of utmost importance to strengthen the defence industry, readiness and capabilities of EU member states. We will continue to strive for peace and stability throughout the entire Euro-Atlantic area.