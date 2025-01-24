President to propose raising central bank’s profit share paid to state budget

The Bank of Lithuania generates the bulk of its profit from management of financial assets, customer services as well as participation in the Eurosystem and monetary policy operations.

Following the Republic of Lithuania Law on the Bank of Lithuania, the amount allocated to the state budget after the allocation of profit to the Bank of Lithuania’s reserve capital cannot exceed 70% of the calculated average of the Bank of Lithuania’s profit (loss) of the last three financial years. Contributions to the state budget are paid once a year, usually by 1 May.