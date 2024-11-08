President says Žemaitaitis should not hold positions in Govt

"I have expressed my views regarding Mr Žemaitaitis. They have not changed. I do not see a possibility for Mr Žemaitaitis to work in the Government," said Nausėda.

According to the head of state, if the Nemunas Dawn leader were to become a minister, this would cause serious problems with the implementation of "active and effective foreign policy".

In addition, Nausėda said the Social Democratic Party (LSDP) itself chose the Nemunas Dawn as a coalition partner in order to have enough votes for the appointment of LSDP’s Gintautas Paluckas as prime minister and "to avoid unpleasant surprises".

Furthermore, Nausėda vowed to intervene if coalition talks stall during the weekend.