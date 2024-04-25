President, parlt speaker criticise PM for not nominating new education min

President Gitanas Nausėda told reporters Thursday that the Government’s attitude to education is too lax. According to him, a new minister should be nominated soon, rather than “in summer, early autumn or perhaps never”.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen described the education sector as arguably the most important area after defence. According to her, procrastination to appoint a new minister is hardly acceptable.

“I would like to believe that coalition partners will find a candidate who is willing and can hold these very demanding duties,” said the speaker.