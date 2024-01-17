President meets with CEO of Deutsche Bank in Davos

“Economic relations between Lithuania and Germany, both in trade and investment, have been developing at a rapid pace for decades, but in recent years bilateral cooperation has reached a new level,” the president said, stressing the importance of the stationing of the German military brigade in Lithuania, as well as the fact that Klaipėdos Nafta (KN Energies) has contributed to ensuring Germany’s energy security by becoming the commercial operator of four German liquefied natural gas terminals.