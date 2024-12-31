President in no conflict with Žemaitaitis, adviser says

"If someone is shouting in the street and you are passing by, it is not a conflict, it is merely a shout," Frederikas Jansonas, chief communication adviser to Nausėda, told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

He said the presidency has no row with Žemaitaitis.

"The man has his own opinion, and he expresses it loudly. This is a free country, where everyone can express their opinion quietly, loudly, in writing, verbally, with or without criminal responsibility," the adviser said.

The presidential adviser noted he would like to see the first steps taken by the new ruling majority to deliver on its electoral promises rather than create fake disputes, wishing the ruling coalition to "do its job".