President in no conflict with Žemaitaitis, adviser says

"If someone is shouting in the street and you are passing by, it is not a conflict, it is merely a shout," Frederikas Jansonas, chief communication adviser to Nausėda, told Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
He said the presidency has no row with Žemaitaitis.
"The man has his own opinion, and he expresses it loudly. This is a free country, where everyone can express their opinion quietly, loudly, in writing, verbally, with or without criminal responsibility," the adviser said.
The presidential adviser noted he would like to see the first steps taken by the new ruling majority to deliver on its electoral promises rather than create fake disputes, wishing the ruling coalition to "do its job".
President Nausėda had stated that he sees the wish of Žemaitaitis, who is seeking the post of deputy Seimas speaker, to "rock the coalition boat". He said that referring to the tensions that have arisen in the ranks of the ruling majority in recent weeks.
Nausėda earlier said the Social Democrats and Democrats For Lithuania made a mistake by inviting the Nemunas Dawn to the three-party ruling coalition. He also refused to appoint any members of Žemaitaits’ party as ministers. Žemaitaitis said in this way the president became responsible for the heads of the three ministries allocated to his party.
Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas has downplayed the tensions between the President’s Office and the Nemunas Dawn party. No public squabble is affecting the work of the institutions, he said.