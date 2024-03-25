President appoints Kasčiūnas as defence minister

“The president signed decrees accepting the resignation of National Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and appointing Laurynas Kasčiūnas national defence minister in accordance with Article 84(7) of the Constitution and upon Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė’s proposals,” the President’s Office said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The prime minister nominated Kasčiūnas as the next defence minister on Tuesday last week.

Anušauskas announced his resignation on 15 March, revealing that Prime Minister Šimonytė had offered him to swap positions with an MP, chair of a parliamentary committee. Anušauskas said he rejected the offer.