Police, volunteers are searching for missing 9-year-old girl in Kaunas

The Ministry of the Interior stated that the interlocutors discussed how the search is being carried out and what additional forces may be needed. The police commissioner general assured the interior minister that all necessary measures are being taken to investigate the girl’s disappearance.
Minister Bilotaitė thanked volunteers who have joined the search and residents of Kaunas city for their assistance to law enforcement.
Kaunas police and volunteers on Monday continue the search for the girl who disappeared on Sunday evening. The police said that a version of kidnapping is being investigated as well.
The police received a report at 10:45 p.m. Sunday that a girl, a man and an unidentified vehicle were spotted at around 5 p.m. the same day near a bus stop in Chemijos Street in Kaunas. Law enforcement have neither confirmed nor ruled out this version. Drivers whose cars have dashcams and who were driving in that street from around 4:20 to 5:20 p.m. were asked to share video footage with law enforcement.
Odeta Vaitkevičienė, spokeswoman of Kaunas County Police Headquarters, told the news agency ELTA that at night more than 100 Kaunas residents and representatives of the Red Cross actively joined the search.