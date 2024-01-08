Police, volunteers are searching for missing 9-year-old girl in Kaunas

The Ministry of the Interior stated that the interlocutors discussed how the search is being carried out and what additional forces may be needed. The police commissioner general assured the interior minister that all necessary measures are being taken to investigate the girl’s disappearance.

Minister Bilotaitė thanked volunteers who have joined the search and residents of Kaunas city for their assistance to law enforcement.

Kaunas police and volunteers on Monday continue the search for the girl who disappeared on Sunday evening. The police said that a version of kidnapping is being investigated as well.