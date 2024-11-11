Police opens probe over Žemaitaitis’ call to protest near Landsbergis’ home

"The Third Police Station of Vilnius City received a report that information was published on Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ Facebook account, potentially inciting hatred. Because of this officers started a pre-trial investigation," Julija Samorokovskaja, a representative of Vilnius County Police Headquarters, told LRT radio Monday.

The investigation was launched based on Article 170 of the Criminal Code regarding incitement of hatred on national, racial, ethical, religious or other grounds.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Elena Martinonienė, confirmed the information about the investigation to the news agency ELTA.