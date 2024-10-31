PM unveils countdown clock for decoupling from Russian power grid

Speaking at the event, the prime minister said preparations for Lithuania’s decoupling from the post-soviet system are almost complete, and 100 days are set only to meet the terms of the agreement.
"We have reached our goal much faster than we expected at one time," Šimonytė told reporters outside the Energy Museum on Thursday,
Lithuania, Latvian, Estonian leaders and transmission system operators had agreed to disconnect from Russia’s IPS/UPS system, the so-called BRELL ring involving Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, in February 2025.
The Baltic States had to announce their intention not to extend the BRELL contract – a step that is needed to synchronise with Western Europe in the following year – by 7 August.
To prepare for switching to the European grid, Lithuania has installed three synchronous condensers and new transmission lines, among other works. Last year, Lithuania conducted an independent isolated operation test of the country’s system. Synchronisation will take place through the LitPol Link synchronous link between Lithuania and Poland which was be extended in 2021.