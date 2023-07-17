2023 July 17 17:38

People believe Šimonytė to be best suited for PM’s job

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

The latest poll has revealed that more people disapprove rather than approve of the Lithuanian Government’s activities, but respondents still find incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to be the best suited to head the Government.

The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was carried out by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 19-28 June. Respondents were asked to evaluate the Government’s performance.

In June, 3.2% of the polled had a favourable and 25.7% a rather favourable opinion about the Government’s activities. In May, the figures stood at 2% and 21.4% respectively.

