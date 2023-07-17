The poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt was carried out by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 19-28 June. Respondents were asked to evaluate the Government’s performance.
2023 July 17 17:38
People believe Šimonytė to be best suited for PM’s job
Elta EN
PHOTO:
The latest poll has revealed that more people disapprove rather than approve of the Lithuanian Government’s activities, but respondents still find incumbent Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to be the best suited to head the Government.
Top articles