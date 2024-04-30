Parlt commission’s goal was to discredit presidential candidate – Nausėda

“The commission got carried away with the role of prosecutors, without having any constitutional or legal authority for this. It was formed inappropriately, it used methods that are incompatible with methods of a democratic society. It sowed doubt about the activities of various services that are vital for Lithuania’s security. Essentially it had just one goal – to attempt to discredit a candidate who is disliked by some political forces,” Nausėda told the media during a visit to Gargždai city on Tuesday.